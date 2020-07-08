19939 Wells Drive

Amenities

South of Ventura Blvd, 4 bedroom and 3 Baths, 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath in first floor, country home, 2,581 Square Foot, 11,956 square foot Lat, 2-car garage, family room, living room, 2 fireplaces, master suite with a huge walk-in closet and patio deck, kitchen with upgraded Kitchen Aid appliances, breakfast nook, room to park additional vehicles, two very large yards, corner parcel, and gated access to the driveway, Electric Gate. This property is located very close to good schools, great shopping and the 101! Just bring the kids and your dog! Back on the market as buyer did not perform! His loss is your gain! Don't miss out on the best deal in Woodland Hills South of Blvd!