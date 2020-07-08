All apartments in Los Angeles
19939 Wells Drive

Location

19939 Wells Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South of Ventura Blvd, 4 bedroom and 3 Baths, 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath in first floor, country home, 2,581 Square Foot, 11,956 square foot Lat, 2-car garage, family room, living room, 2 fireplaces, master suite with a huge walk-in closet and patio deck, kitchen with upgraded Kitchen Aid appliances, breakfast nook, room to park additional vehicles, two very large yards, corner parcel, and gated access to the driveway, Electric Gate. This property is located very close to good schools, great shopping and the 101! Just bring the kids and your dog! Back on the market as buyer did not perform! His loss is your gain! Don't miss out on the best deal in Woodland Hills South of Blvd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19939 Wells Drive have any available units?
19939 Wells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19939 Wells Drive have?
Some of 19939 Wells Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19939 Wells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19939 Wells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19939 Wells Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19939 Wells Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19939 Wells Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19939 Wells Drive offers parking.
Does 19939 Wells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19939 Wells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19939 Wells Drive have a pool?
No, 19939 Wells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19939 Wells Drive have accessible units?
No, 19939 Wells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19939 Wells Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19939 Wells Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
