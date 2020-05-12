All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:14 AM

19845 Hatton Street

19845 Hatton Street · No Longer Available
Location

19845 Hatton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a beautiful two story home, uniquely located on a corner lot, on a quite cul de sac off the major streets. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, with one downstairs and 3 upstairs. There are 3 full bathrooms. The home also has vaulted ceilings,, central A/C, a cozy fire place, updated laminate and tile flooring and an abundance of windows that allow natural light to shine in. The kitchen features granite counters with custom cabinetry, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and is open to the eat-in dining area and family room. The master bathroom has, dual sinks, private water closet, a large separate shower, a large soaking tub and beautiful tiled floors. The backyard is nice and big. Great for family and friends to have a BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19845 Hatton Street have any available units?
19845 Hatton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19845 Hatton Street have?
Some of 19845 Hatton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19845 Hatton Street currently offering any rent specials?
19845 Hatton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19845 Hatton Street pet-friendly?
No, 19845 Hatton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19845 Hatton Street offer parking?
Yes, 19845 Hatton Street offers parking.
Does 19845 Hatton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19845 Hatton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19845 Hatton Street have a pool?
No, 19845 Hatton Street does not have a pool.
Does 19845 Hatton Street have accessible units?
No, 19845 Hatton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19845 Hatton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19845 Hatton Street has units with dishwashers.

