19845 Hatton Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This is a beautiful two story home, uniquely located on a corner lot, on a quite cul de sac off the major streets. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, with one downstairs and 3 upstairs. There are 3 full bathrooms. The home also has vaulted ceilings,, central A/C, a cozy fire place, updated laminate and tile flooring and an abundance of windows that allow natural light to shine in. The kitchen features granite counters with custom cabinetry, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and is open to the eat-in dining area and family room. The master bathroom has, dual sinks, private water closet, a large separate shower, a large soaking tub and beautiful tiled floors. The backyard is nice and big. Great for family and friends to have a BBQ.