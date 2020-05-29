All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19845 Crystal Ridge Lane
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

19845 Crystal Ridge Lane

19845 Crystal Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19845 Crystal Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home located in 24 hour Guard Gated Community of Porter Ranch Estates situated at the end of a cul-de-sac street. This gorgeous home has been tastefully remodeled with updated eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and backsplash & Stainless steel appliances. There are newer designer bathrooms. The power room boast Crema Marfil Marble and the master bathroom & Guest bathrooms feature custom white cabinetry & Carrara marble Counters with subway tiles in the showers. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings, true formal dining room and family room with fireplace. True Entertainer's backyard with professional landscaping & room for multiple sitting areas. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Other features include Dual paned windows, Plantation Shutters,recessed lighting, Carrier HVAC and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane have any available units?
19845 Crystal Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane have?
Some of 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19845 Crystal Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19845 Crystal Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College