19845 Crystal Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated home located in 24 hour Guard Gated Community of Porter Ranch Estates situated at the end of a cul-de-sac street. This gorgeous home has been tastefully remodeled with updated eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and backsplash & Stainless steel appliances. There are newer designer bathrooms. The power room boast Crema Marfil Marble and the master bathroom & Guest bathrooms feature custom white cabinetry & Carrara marble Counters with subway tiles in the showers. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings, true formal dining room and family room with fireplace. True Entertainer's backyard with professional landscaping & room for multiple sitting areas. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Other features include Dual paned windows, Plantation Shutters,recessed lighting, Carrier HVAC and more.