19843 Citronia Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

19843 Citronia Street

19843 Citronia Street · No Longer Available
Location

19843 Citronia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Charming and adorable cape cod style home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Chatsworth.. Home is light and bright with a great floor plan. Living room features hardwood floors and a cozy brick fireplace. True separate formal dining with built-in cabinets. Den overlooks updated kitchen with oak cabinets and granite counters. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Fabulous entertainers backyard with covered patio with skylights, grassy area and a large pool. Other features include central air and heat, copper plumbing, dual pane windows and charm galore. Gardner and pool man included. Please contact Renu@RenuSingh.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19843 Citronia Street have any available units?
19843 Citronia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19843 Citronia Street have?
Some of 19843 Citronia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19843 Citronia Street currently offering any rent specials?
19843 Citronia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19843 Citronia Street pet-friendly?
No, 19843 Citronia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19843 Citronia Street offer parking?
No, 19843 Citronia Street does not offer parking.
Does 19843 Citronia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19843 Citronia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19843 Citronia Street have a pool?
Yes, 19843 Citronia Street has a pool.
Does 19843 Citronia Street have accessible units?
No, 19843 Citronia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19843 Citronia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19843 Citronia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
