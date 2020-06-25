19843 Citronia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Charming and adorable cape cod style home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Chatsworth.. Home is light and bright with a great floor plan. Living room features hardwood floors and a cozy brick fireplace. True separate formal dining with built-in cabinets. Den overlooks updated kitchen with oak cabinets and granite counters. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Fabulous entertainers backyard with covered patio with skylights, grassy area and a large pool. Other features include central air and heat, copper plumbing, dual pane windows and charm galore. Gardner and pool man included. Please contact Renu@RenuSingh.com for more information.