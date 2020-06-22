All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 PM

19825 Winged Foot Way

19825 Winged Foot Way · (818) 554-2625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19825 Winged Foot Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Rare one story home just upgraded and located in the "Estates at Porter Ranch"! Open, light and bright with new flooring, paint and more. The entry opens to the living room, formal dining room and family room with fireplace. The large kitchen has all the appliances you could ask for including built-in refrigerator and a large breakfast area overlooking the large backyard and mountains. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath plus huge master bedroom suite with a sitting room/fireplace and bathroom with spa type tub and walk in closet. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer and a 3 car garage with cabinets. The back yard has plenty of grass and flowers and large patio. This home is located at the end of a cul-d-sac and just minutes from the Tampa 24 hour guard gate. The community has tennis courts, large pool and spa, basketball court and park like area for the kids. Nearby is award winning schools Porter Valley Country Club, Large YMCA, Porter Ranch Town Center with stores and restaurants and the brand new "Vineyards at Porter Ranch" with a Whole Foods, Nordstrums Rack, a movie theater, and many more restaurants. Also close to a new Kaiser, Facey, UCLS medicals centers and many churches with freeway access nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19825 Winged Foot Way have any available units?
19825 Winged Foot Way has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19825 Winged Foot Way have?
Some of 19825 Winged Foot Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19825 Winged Foot Way currently offering any rent specials?
19825 Winged Foot Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19825 Winged Foot Way pet-friendly?
No, 19825 Winged Foot Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19825 Winged Foot Way offer parking?
Yes, 19825 Winged Foot Way does offer parking.
Does 19825 Winged Foot Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19825 Winged Foot Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19825 Winged Foot Way have a pool?
Yes, 19825 Winged Foot Way has a pool.
Does 19825 Winged Foot Way have accessible units?
No, 19825 Winged Foot Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19825 Winged Foot Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19825 Winged Foot Way has units with dishwashers.
