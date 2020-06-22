19825 Winged Foot Way

Amenities

Rare one story home just upgraded and located in the "Estates at Porter Ranch"! Open, light and bright with new flooring, paint and more. The entry opens to the living room, formal dining room and family room with fireplace. The large kitchen has all the appliances you could ask for including built-in refrigerator and a large breakfast area overlooking the large backyard and mountains. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath plus huge master bedroom suite with a sitting room/fireplace and bathroom with spa type tub and walk in closet. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer and a 3 car garage with cabinets. The back yard has plenty of grass and flowers and large patio. This home is located at the end of a cul-d-sac and just minutes from the Tampa 24 hour guard gate. The community has tennis courts, large pool and spa, basketball court and park like area for the kids. Nearby is award winning schools Porter Valley Country Club, Large YMCA, Porter Ranch Town Center with stores and restaurants and the brand new "Vineyards at Porter Ranch" with a Whole Foods, Nordstrums Rack, a movie theater, and many more restaurants. Also close to a new Kaiser, Facey, UCLS medicals centers and many churches with freeway access nearby.