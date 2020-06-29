All apartments in Los Angeles
19801 Gilmore Street

19801 Gilmore Street
Location

19801 Gilmore Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, single-family home property rental situated on the vibrant Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood in Woodland Hills. Located by public transportation stop/hub and the nearby bustling business center.

The airy and bright interior has premium hardwood floors, high beam ceilings, recessed lighting, large French doors and casement windows, and a fireplace. A neat kitchen equipped with fine cabinetry, glossy granite countertop with backsplash, and refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. The bathrooms are furnished with single-sink vanity cabinets. The home is readily-installed with forced-air heating and central air conditioning. Its exterior, meanwhile, features an awesome yard, patio, and swimming poolcool spots for some fun-filled activities with friends or family members.

Tenants pay electricity, gas, water, cable, Internet, and yard maintenance. Whereas the sewage, water, trash, and pool maintenance will be handled by the landlord.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=e8FP5RNQv21

Additional Details:
It comes with a covered carport plus driveway and street parking.

Its very much a pet-friendly property so pets are welcome in the house.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Kelly Field, Shepard Stadium,

(RLNE5554640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19801 Gilmore Street have any available units?
19801 Gilmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19801 Gilmore Street have?
Some of 19801 Gilmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19801 Gilmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
19801 Gilmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19801 Gilmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19801 Gilmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 19801 Gilmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 19801 Gilmore Street offers parking.
Does 19801 Gilmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19801 Gilmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19801 Gilmore Street have a pool?
Yes, 19801 Gilmore Street has a pool.
Does 19801 Gilmore Street have accessible units?
No, 19801 Gilmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19801 Gilmore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19801 Gilmore Street has units with dishwashers.
