19801 Gilmore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, single-family home property rental situated on the vibrant Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood in Woodland Hills. Located by public transportation stop/hub and the nearby bustling business center.



The airy and bright interior has premium hardwood floors, high beam ceilings, recessed lighting, large French doors and casement windows, and a fireplace. A neat kitchen equipped with fine cabinetry, glossy granite countertop with backsplash, and refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. The bathrooms are furnished with single-sink vanity cabinets. The home is readily-installed with forced-air heating and central air conditioning. Its exterior, meanwhile, features an awesome yard, patio, and swimming poolcool spots for some fun-filled activities with friends or family members.



Tenants pay electricity, gas, water, cable, Internet, and yard maintenance. Whereas the sewage, water, trash, and pool maintenance will be handled by the landlord.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=e8FP5RNQv21



Additional Details:

It comes with a covered carport plus driveway and street parking.



Its very much a pet-friendly property so pets are welcome in the house.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Kelly Field, Shepard Stadium,



