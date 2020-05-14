198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Don't miss the Charmer!!! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath + den! Takes you back to detail as classic living. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, community washer and dryer in the building. Beautiful living space with french windows, glass wall sconces, decorative fireplace and ceiling fan. Lots of closet space, bright and light with a shared balcony. 9-10 foot ceilings throughout. The kitchen is stunning with wood counter-tops and an abundance of storage. Pride of ownership building and grounds.