198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue

198 South Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

198 South Commonwealth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss the Charmer!!! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath + den! Takes you back to detail as classic living. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, community washer and dryer in the building. Beautiful living space with french windows, glass wall sconces, decorative fireplace and ceiling fan. Lots of closet space, bright and light with a shared balcony. 9-10 foot ceilings throughout. The kitchen is stunning with wood counter-tops and an abundance of storage. Pride of ownership building and grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have any available units?
198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have?
Some of 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

