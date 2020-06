19707 Tuba Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

STUNNING FULLY REMODELED 1 STORY HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERS 4BR+3BA, GATED ENTRY RM, STEP DOWN LIVING ROOM W/ DRAMATIC HIGH CEILING, GORGEOUS CHANDELIER & COZY FIREPLACE, LARGE FORMAL DINING RM, SPACIOUS FAMILY RM W/ BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM+BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD VIEW. TRUE CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST COUNTER BAR, ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, MOSAIC BACKSPLASH, SELF/SOFT CLOSING THOMASVILLE CABINETS W/ LIFETIME WARRANTY. KENMORE CONVECTION GAS+DOUBLE ELECTRIC OVEN. LARGE MASTER SUITE W/ BEAUTIFUL POOL/BACKYARD VIEW, MASTER BATH HAS AN ENORMOUS JACUZZI TUB, WALK-IN- CLOSET. RECESSED LIGHTING & INTERNET WIRED THROUGHOUT*SPANISH TILE ROOF*ALL COPPER PLUMBING*TANKLESS WATER HEATER*DULE PANE WINDOWS*SECURITY SYSTEM*PREMIUM PORCELAIN TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING*WATER SOFTENER*CUSTOM ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT BACKYARD W/ LUSH LANDSCAPING, GATED POOL & SPA RE- PLASTERED WITH MINI PEBBLES, COVERED PATIO WITH VAULTED CEILING+FIRE-PIT, GAZEBO & LOTS OF FRUIT TREES* 5 CAR PARKING DRIVEWAY/RV ACCESS, 3 CAR GARAGE W/WORKSHOP AREA & HUGE OVERHEAD STORAGE, 220V SERVICE, SINK* LOTS OF SPACE FOR YOUR TOOLS & TOYS*ALL ON A VERY NICE PRIVATE & BEAUTIFUL CUL-DE-SAC & A CORNER LOT LOCATION WITH(12,895 SQFT) CLOSE TO GREAT SCHOOLS, 118 FREEWAY, NORTHRIDGE MALL, AND PORTER RANCH SHOPPING CENTERS.