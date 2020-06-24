19673 VALDEZ Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Enjoy stunning views from this impeccable 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home situated in prime Tarzana Hills! This turn-key home is ideal for entertaining, with its expansive open floor plan and secluded backyard oasis with pool and waterfall overlooking beautiful city and mountain views. The chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, center island and custom cabinetry, and opens up to an outdoor dining patio. The home features hardwood and stone floors throughout, and views from almost every room.