Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

19673 VALDEZ Drive

19673 Valdez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19673 Valdez Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Enjoy stunning views from this impeccable 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home situated in prime Tarzana Hills! This turn-key home is ideal for entertaining, with its expansive open floor plan and secluded backyard oasis with pool and waterfall overlooking beautiful city and mountain views. The chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, center island and custom cabinetry, and opens up to an outdoor dining patio. The home features hardwood and stone floors throughout, and views from almost every room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19673 VALDEZ Drive have any available units?
19673 VALDEZ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19673 VALDEZ Drive have?
Some of 19673 VALDEZ Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19673 VALDEZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19673 VALDEZ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19673 VALDEZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19673 VALDEZ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19673 VALDEZ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19673 VALDEZ Drive offers parking.
Does 19673 VALDEZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19673 VALDEZ Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19673 VALDEZ Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19673 VALDEZ Drive has a pool.
Does 19673 VALDEZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 19673 VALDEZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19673 VALDEZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19673 VALDEZ Drive has units with dishwashers.
