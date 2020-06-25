All apartments in Los Angeles
1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

1965 Mount Olympus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1965 Mount Olympus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Modern Masterpiece rebuilt in 2017. Breathtaking 35 ft ceiling w/ glass dome skylight, custom wall panels designed w/ LED linear multi-color lighting.Open floor plan w/living,dining,family area all w/sliding pocket doors to enjoy the indoor outdoor entertaining. Spectacular chefs kitchen w/ dual center island w/calacatta marble & state of the art appliances.The entertaining floor plan takes you to the awe outdoors w/ infinity pool, grassy yard, bbq bar, firepit all w/amazing city views to Catalina island.Magnificent bar area w/ beautiful mirror/glass bar island. First floor also feat. movie theater with full bathroom & library/office & guest's powder room. The second floor features five bedroom suites including a master suite w/ dual bathrooms w/ steam showers,walk-in closets, lounge w/ TV,dual bathtubs,12 ft high glass doors overlooking the breathtaking romantic views of city lights, ocean & Catalina island. Enjoy this one of a kind dream homes & Hollywood Hills Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have any available units?
1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have?
Some of 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offer parking?
No, 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has a pool.
Does 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

