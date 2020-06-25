1965 MOUNT OLYMPUS Drive

Amenities
Modern Masterpiece rebuilt in 2017. Breathtaking 35 ft ceiling w/ glass dome skylight, custom wall panels designed w/ LED linear multi-color lighting.Open floor plan w/living,dining,family area all w/sliding pocket doors to enjoy the indoor outdoor entertaining. Spectacular chefs kitchen w/ dual center island w/calacatta marble & state of the art appliances.The entertaining floor plan takes you to the awe outdoors w/ infinity pool, grassy yard, bbq bar, firepit all w/amazing city views to Catalina island.Magnificent bar area w/ beautiful mirror/glass bar island. First floor also feat. movie theater with full bathroom & library/office & guest's powder room. The second floor features five bedroom suites including a master suite w/ dual bathrooms w/ steam showers,walk-in closets, lounge w/ TV,dual bathtubs,12 ft high glass doors overlooking the breathtaking romantic views of city lights, ocean & Catalina island. Enjoy this one of a kind dream homes & Hollywood Hills Lifestyle!