19608 Parthenia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Newly remodeled luxury home in prime Northridge location is ready for you!! This gorgeous single level house with open and bright floor plan offers 4 large bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Step into your modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate floors throughout, recessed lights, central A/C, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, new doors and windows, ample closet space, and a good size backyard. The house has covered patio with large comfortable lush lawn in landscaped backyard. The house has privacy and is surrounded by a fence *separated from guesthouse that is under construction* 2 Car tandem parking in the back and plenty of street parking available. Gardening included. Minutes away from tons of shopping and entertainment, including the Northridge Fashion Center, Costco, Target, Pacific Theaters, In-n-out and plenty of restaurants! Close proximity to CSUN!