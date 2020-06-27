All apartments in Los Angeles
19608 Parthenia Street

Location

19608 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Newly remodeled luxury home in prime Northridge location is ready for you!! This gorgeous single level house with open and bright floor plan offers 4 large bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Step into your modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate floors throughout, recessed lights, central A/C, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, new doors and windows, ample closet space, and a good size backyard. The house has covered patio with large comfortable lush lawn in landscaped backyard. The house has privacy and is surrounded by a fence *separated from guesthouse that is under construction* 2 Car tandem parking in the back and plenty of street parking available. Gardening included. Minutes away from tons of shopping and entertainment, including the Northridge Fashion Center, Costco, Target, Pacific Theaters, In-n-out and plenty of restaurants! Close proximity to CSUN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19608 Parthenia Street have any available units?
19608 Parthenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19608 Parthenia Street have?
Some of 19608 Parthenia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19608 Parthenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
19608 Parthenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19608 Parthenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 19608 Parthenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19608 Parthenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 19608 Parthenia Street offers parking.
Does 19608 Parthenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19608 Parthenia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19608 Parthenia Street have a pool?
No, 19608 Parthenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 19608 Parthenia Street have accessible units?
No, 19608 Parthenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19608 Parthenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19608 Parthenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
