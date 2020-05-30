All apartments in Los Angeles
1960 Argyle Avenue

1960 Argyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1960 Argyle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
A rare new construction/renovated trophy four-plex poised for luxury rentals, Airbnb, and/or an owner user. Nestled in the hills of
Franklin Village, in one of the hottest sub markets in Hollywood adjacent to Beachwood Canyon, you will find this immaculately
designed four-plex featuring condominium style units and amenities. Each units boasts a bright 1440+ square foot 2 bedroom/2.5
bath open floor plan with kitchen islands, Caesarstone counter tops, high end stainless steel appliances, modern fireplaces, 2
designer en-suite baths, massive walk-in closets, and central heat/air controlled by Smart home Nest Thermostats. The master suite
includes a private balcony/patio that connects to the fire pit lounge and communal entertainment space in the backyard. Each unit
comes with 2 securely gated garage spaces, in unit laundry, and additional storage space. Other amenities include: Wet bar with
wine fridge, wide plank solid wood flooring, LED dimmable recessed lighting, Ring Door Entry, Gated Intercom access, Private
Enclosed Garage, BBQ entertainment area, Wifi/Cable Ready, Security Cameras Walking distance from the W Hotel, Arclight
Hollywood, Gelson's Market, La Poubelle, and Beachwood Cafe!! Multiple Units may be available up to $4,795.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Argyle Avenue have any available units?
1960 Argyle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 Argyle Avenue have?
Some of 1960 Argyle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Argyle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Argyle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Argyle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Argyle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1960 Argyle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1960 Argyle Avenue offers parking.
Does 1960 Argyle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Argyle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Argyle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1960 Argyle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Argyle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1960 Argyle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Argyle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Argyle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
