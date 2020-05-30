1960 Argyle Avenue

Amenities

A rare new construction/renovated trophy four-plex poised for luxury rentals, Airbnb, and/or an owner user. Nestled in the hills of

Franklin Village, in one of the hottest sub markets in Hollywood adjacent to Beachwood Canyon, you will find this immaculately

designed four-plex featuring condominium style units and amenities. Each units boasts a bright 1440+ square foot 2 bedroom/2.5

bath open floor plan with kitchen islands, Caesarstone counter tops, high end stainless steel appliances, modern fireplaces, 2

designer en-suite baths, massive walk-in closets, and central heat/air controlled by Smart home Nest Thermostats. The master suite

includes a private balcony/patio that connects to the fire pit lounge and communal entertainment space in the backyard. Each unit

comes with 2 securely gated garage spaces, in unit laundry, and additional storage space. Other amenities include: Wet bar with

wine fridge, wide plank solid wood flooring, LED dimmable recessed lighting, Ring Door Entry, Gated Intercom access, Private

Enclosed Garage, BBQ entertainment area, Wifi/Cable Ready, Security Cameras Walking distance from the W Hotel, Arclight

Hollywood, Gelson's Market, La Poubelle, and Beachwood Cafe!! Multiple Units may be available up to $4,795.