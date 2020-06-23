All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 196 GRANVILLE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
196 GRANVILLE Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 5:56 PM

196 GRANVILLE Avenue

196 Granville Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

196 Granville Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2000sqft Guest House Behind Gates in Brentwood. Beautiful cherry wood floors throughout the lower level. Kitchen includes an eat in bar, equipped w/ a Miele steam oven, Viking range, trash compactor, microwave, Electrolux dishwashers, & counter width fridge. The dining is offered w/ antique furniture w/ sky high ceilings & fireplace. Private patio w/ a lovely garden w/ avocado trees. The downstairs bathroom & laundry room have tiled heated floors. The home includes plenty of storage w/ a coat closet, utility closet, & pantry. The two upstairs bedrooms share a bathroom w/ heated tile floors, a jacuzzi, bidet toilet, w/ makeup lighting. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet & has private views from the porch. The second bedroom is furnished w/ a trundle twin bed & a closet that includes a hidden safe in the floor. All bedrooms have Berber rug throughout & flat screen TV's. This gem includes a security system & is walkable to both Brentwood villages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 GRANVILLE Avenue have any available units?
196 GRANVILLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 196 GRANVILLE Avenue have?
Some of 196 GRANVILLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 GRANVILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
196 GRANVILLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 GRANVILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 196 GRANVILLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 196 GRANVILLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 196 GRANVILLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 196 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 196 GRANVILLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 GRANVILLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 196 GRANVILLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 196 GRANVILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 196 GRANVILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 196 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 GRANVILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College