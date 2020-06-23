196 GRANVILLE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 2000sqft Guest House Behind Gates in Brentwood. Beautiful cherry wood floors throughout the lower level. Kitchen includes an eat in bar, equipped w/ a Miele steam oven, Viking range, trash compactor, microwave, Electrolux dishwashers, & counter width fridge. The dining is offered w/ antique furniture w/ sky high ceilings & fireplace. Private patio w/ a lovely garden w/ avocado trees. The downstairs bathroom & laundry room have tiled heated floors. The home includes plenty of storage w/ a coat closet, utility closet, & pantry. The two upstairs bedrooms share a bathroom w/ heated tile floors, a jacuzzi, bidet toilet, w/ makeup lighting. The master bedroom includes a walk in closet & has private views from the porch. The second bedroom is furnished w/ a trundle twin bed & a closet that includes a hidden safe in the floor. All bedrooms have Berber rug throughout & flat screen TV's. This gem includes a security system & is walkable to both Brentwood villages!