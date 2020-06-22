1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible seclusion and beauty define this stately country manor poised in an enchanting 2.25 plus acre estate setting on two adjoined lots. Situated off desirable lower Mandeville, this gated two-story property includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal public spaces-living, dining, library/office with wet bar, cook's kitchen with breakfast area and utility, plus a gracious family sunroom open to a broad deck overlooking stunning gardens and orchards. Traditional details abound- rich hardwood flooring, pitched beams, handsomely carved woodwork, leaded windows, and four fireplaces. Two entrances to the property with two large and private motor courts plus a large detached garage. If you are looking for privacy, look no further. Very Special!!!