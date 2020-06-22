All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road

1957 Mandeville Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1957 Mandeville Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible seclusion and beauty define this stately country manor poised in an enchanting 2.25 plus acre estate setting on two adjoined lots. Situated off desirable lower Mandeville, this gated two-story property includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal public spaces-living, dining, library/office with wet bar, cook's kitchen with breakfast area and utility, plus a gracious family sunroom open to a broad deck overlooking stunning gardens and orchards. Traditional details abound- rich hardwood flooring, pitched beams, handsomely carved woodwork, leaded windows, and four fireplaces. Two entrances to the property with two large and private motor courts plus a large detached garage. If you are looking for privacy, look no further. Very Special!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have any available units?
1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have?
Some of 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road does offer parking.
Does 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have a pool?
No, 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road does not have a pool.
Does 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1957 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
