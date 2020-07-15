19521 Bryant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous Mid Century Home with a Pool. Wood beamed ceilings and wood flooring greet you as you enter this beautifully remodeled and well-maintained home. Home offers a lovely living room with a fireplace and french sliders leading to the rear yard and pool. A spacious living area with dining room and a large kitchen. Laundry area is conveniently located inside the home in the kitchen. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded bathroom vanities. Lots of recessed lighting and ceiling fans as well as mirrored wardrobes and high ceilings. Enjoy the lovely rear yard with covered patio area and a sparkling swimming pool.