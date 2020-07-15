19521 Bryant Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324 Northridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Gorgeous Mid Century Home with a Pool. Wood beamed ceilings and wood flooring greet you as you enter this beautifully remodeled and well-maintained home. Home offers a lovely living room with a fireplace and french sliders leading to the rear yard and pool. A spacious living area with dining room and a large kitchen. Laundry area is conveniently located inside the home in the kitchen. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded bathroom vanities. Lots of recessed lighting and ceiling fans as well as mirrored wardrobes and high ceilings. Enjoy the lovely rear yard with covered patio area and a sparkling swimming pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
