Los Angeles, CA
19521 Bryant Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:54 AM

19521 Bryant Street

19521 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

19521 Bryant Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Mid Century Home with a Pool. Wood beamed ceilings and wood flooring greet you as you enter this beautifully remodeled and well-maintained home. Home offers a lovely living room with a fireplace and french sliders leading to the rear yard and pool. A spacious living area with dining room and a large kitchen. Laundry area is conveniently located inside the home in the kitchen. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded bathroom vanities. Lots of recessed lighting and ceiling fans as well as mirrored wardrobes and high ceilings. Enjoy the lovely rear yard with covered patio area and a sparkling swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19521 Bryant Street have any available units?
19521 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19521 Bryant Street have?
Some of 19521 Bryant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19521 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
19521 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19521 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
No, 19521 Bryant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19521 Bryant Street offer parking?
No, 19521 Bryant Street does not offer parking.
Does 19521 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19521 Bryant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19521 Bryant Street have a pool?
Yes, 19521 Bryant Street has a pool.
Does 19521 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 19521 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19521 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19521 Bryant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
