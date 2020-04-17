19515 Eagle Ridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

This lovely Porter Ranch home is located in a beautifully maintained 24 hour guard gated community. The two story attached home has a spacious open floor plan with a light and bright interior. It offers wood-like flooring, freshly painted walls, smooth ceilings with recess lighting, surround speaker system, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a provided fridge, breakfast area, and it opens to a formal dining room. The family room has a cozy fireplace and a patio door opening to the beautiful backyard. The landscaped yard has a patio area and grassy area- a perfect place to relax and entertain! The master bedroom as an attached private bathroom with 2 sinks and marble sunken tub shower. One bedroom upstairs offers a built-in desk and shelving. There is a powder room downstairs. This home has central heat and air. There is an inside laundry area and an attached 2 car garage with direct access. The community offers community pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball court, and play grounds. There are fantastic hiking and biking trails nearby. Gardener service is provided. This is a non-smoking and no pet property.