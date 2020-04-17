All apartments in Los Angeles
19515 Eagle Ridge Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

19515 Eagle Ridge Lane

19515 Eagle Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19515 Eagle Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This lovely Porter Ranch home is located in a beautifully maintained 24 hour guard gated community. The two story attached home has a spacious open floor plan with a light and bright interior. It offers wood-like flooring, freshly painted walls, smooth ceilings with recess lighting, surround speaker system, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a provided fridge, breakfast area, and it opens to a formal dining room. The family room has a cozy fireplace and a patio door opening to the beautiful backyard. The landscaped yard has a patio area and grassy area- a perfect place to relax and entertain! The master bedroom as an attached private bathroom with 2 sinks and marble sunken tub shower. One bedroom upstairs offers a built-in desk and shelving. There is a powder room downstairs. This home has central heat and air. There is an inside laundry area and an attached 2 car garage with direct access. The community offers community pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball court, and play grounds. There are fantastic hiking and biking trails nearby. Gardener service is provided. This is a non-smoking and no pet property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane have any available units?
19515 Eagle Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane have?
Some of 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19515 Eagle Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19515 Eagle Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
