All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19500 parthenia st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19500 parthenia st
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

19500 parthenia st

19500 Parthenia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19500 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Northridge - Property Id: 142718

Charming 4bd, 2bath Home Includes Pool, Gardening Service, Beautiful Tile, Hardwood Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Covered Patio, Central A/C & Heat. Appliances: Stove, Oven, Washer/Dryer. Good Size Patio!!!Tenants are currently living at the property so please do not go to the property unless it is during a scheduled an appointment. Small Dog Ok. Nearby Schools: California State University of Northridge, Pierce College, Canoga Park High School, Columbus Middle School, Neveda Ave. Elementary School, Toddler Learning Center, Canoga Park Swim School. Nearby Attractions Close Proximity: across the street from Lanark Park and Recreation Center, Chatsworth Nature Preserve, Box Canyon, Topanga Plaza Shopping Center, The Promenade at Woodland Hills Shopping Center, Northridge Fashion Center, Lake Balboa Park, West Hills, Fallbrook Center, Granada Hills.
Please call to schedule an appt!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142718p
Property Id 142718

(RLNE5061709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19500 parthenia st have any available units?
19500 parthenia st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19500 parthenia st have?
Some of 19500 parthenia st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19500 parthenia st currently offering any rent specials?
19500 parthenia st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19500 parthenia st pet-friendly?
Yes, 19500 parthenia st is pet friendly.
Does 19500 parthenia st offer parking?
No, 19500 parthenia st does not offer parking.
Does 19500 parthenia st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19500 parthenia st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19500 parthenia st have a pool?
Yes, 19500 parthenia st has a pool.
Does 19500 parthenia st have accessible units?
No, 19500 parthenia st does not have accessible units.
Does 19500 parthenia st have units with dishwashers?
No, 19500 parthenia st does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College