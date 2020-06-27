19500 parthenia st

Amenities

Charming 4bd, 2bath Home Includes Pool, Gardening Service, Beautiful Tile, Hardwood Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Covered Patio, Central A/C & Heat. Appliances: Stove, Oven, Washer/Dryer. Good Size Patio!!!Tenants are currently living at the property so please do not go to the property unless it is during a scheduled an appointment. Small Dog Ok. Nearby Schools: California State University of Northridge, Pierce College, Canoga Park High School, Columbus Middle School, Neveda Ave. Elementary School, Toddler Learning Center, Canoga Park Swim School. Nearby Attractions Close Proximity: across the street from Lanark Park and Recreation Center, Chatsworth Nature Preserve, Box Canyon, Topanga Plaza Shopping Center, The Promenade at Woodland Hills Shopping Center, Northridge Fashion Center, Lake Balboa Park, West Hills, Fallbrook Center, Granada Hills.

