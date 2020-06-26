All apartments in Los Angeles
19500 Braewood Drive
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:45 PM

19500 Braewood Drive

19500 Braewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19500 Braewood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome to this charming, south of the boulevard Tarzana home. You will fall in love with its warmth and character as soon as you walk in. The large living room and dining room are the perfect space for entertaining. The updated kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets is ideal for the chef in the family. The kitchen includes a built in refrigerator, double oven, two drawer dishwasher and a walk-in pantry. The large family room overlooking the backyard has a built-in bar and is the perfect space for gathering with loved ones. Towards the back of the house you will find a nice sized bedroom that would be ideal as an in-law quarter or guest room. Upstairs there is a true master suite which includes a very large walk in closet with built-ins and a large master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs. The second floor has recently been updated with new carpeting. The resort style backyard includes a covered patio, swimming pool, spa and grassy area. Both the front and backyard have recently been updated with turf to help with reduction in water usage. All of this plus the serene setting of the Tarzana hills make it a wonderful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19500 Braewood Drive have any available units?
19500 Braewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19500 Braewood Drive have?
Some of 19500 Braewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19500 Braewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19500 Braewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19500 Braewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19500 Braewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19500 Braewood Drive offer parking?
No, 19500 Braewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19500 Braewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19500 Braewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19500 Braewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19500 Braewood Drive has a pool.
Does 19500 Braewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 19500 Braewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19500 Braewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19500 Braewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
