19500 Braewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Welcome to this charming, south of the boulevard Tarzana home. You will fall in love with its warmth and character as soon as you walk in. The large living room and dining room are the perfect space for entertaining. The updated kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets is ideal for the chef in the family. The kitchen includes a built in refrigerator, double oven, two drawer dishwasher and a walk-in pantry. The large family room overlooking the backyard has a built-in bar and is the perfect space for gathering with loved ones. Towards the back of the house you will find a nice sized bedroom that would be ideal as an in-law quarter or guest room. Upstairs there is a true master suite which includes a very large walk in closet with built-ins and a large master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs. The second floor has recently been updated with new carpeting. The resort style backyard includes a covered patio, swimming pool, spa and grassy area. Both the front and backyard have recently been updated with turf to help with reduction in water usage. All of this plus the serene setting of the Tarzana hills make it a wonderful place to call home.