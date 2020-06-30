All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

19491 Rosita Street

19491 Rosita Street · No Longer Available
Location

19491 Rosita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Clean, bright and private mid-century pool home south of the boulevard in Tarzana. This 3+3, 2842 sqft. home is tucked neatly amongst nature in the hills of Tarzana and offers it's new tenant the kind of peace and quiet creative types dream about. Master suite and bath with walk in closet, two additional rooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, step down living room, entertaining room with bar that opens up to the covered patio & pool, office, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, large entry, private driveway, all appliances, gardener and pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19491 Rosita Street have any available units?
19491 Rosita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19491 Rosita Street currently offering any rent specials?
19491 Rosita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19491 Rosita Street pet-friendly?
No, 19491 Rosita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19491 Rosita Street offer parking?
No, 19491 Rosita Street does not offer parking.
Does 19491 Rosita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19491 Rosita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19491 Rosita Street have a pool?
Yes, 19491 Rosita Street has a pool.
Does 19491 Rosita Street have accessible units?
No, 19491 Rosita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19491 Rosita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19491 Rosita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19491 Rosita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19491 Rosita Street does not have units with air conditioning.

