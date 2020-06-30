19491 Rosita Street

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Clean, bright and private mid-century pool home south of the boulevard in Tarzana. This 3+3, 2842 sqft. home is tucked neatly amongst nature in the hills of Tarzana and offers it's new tenant the kind of peace and quiet creative types dream about. Master suite and bath with walk in closet, two additional rooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, step down living room, entertaining room with bar that opens up to the covered patio & pool, office, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, large entry, private driveway, all appliances, gardener and pool service included.