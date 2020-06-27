1947 Hyperion Ave

Amenities

Phenomenally Restored Classic 2 Bed Silverlake Unit w Views - Over 1,000 sq ft, totally Instagram-worthy apartment in Silverlake ready to be moved into! Don't just follow all those chic design companies - your dream of living in one of those perfectly-lit dwellings with just the right amount of curves and French doors, and stunningly imperfect outdoor spaces with asymmetrical potted plants can finally be a reality! Remarkably fabulous original details are complemented by carefully curated, high-end updates throughout this Silverlake gem that could be right out of the pages of Dwell or Architectural Digest. This top-floor unit on one of the most desirable streets on the east side features all original hardwood floors throughout, beautiful, arched insets in the walls to show off your ceramics, arched entryways and hallways, fireplace with so much original detail, built-ins in the kitchen and dining room, multiple outdoor areas for entertaining, private, in-unit laundry area, and so much more!



In the living room you'll find vaulted ceilings with a beautiful beam running through it, and a large, circular, globe pendant light that's sleek and modern, but lends to the simplicity and elegance of the old-world features this unit was originally built with. The fireplace with gorgeous brick detail and carved mantle is perfect for romantic nights and cozy gatherings. On the right side of the expansive room are dual-toned steps and an arched entryway that leads to a large linen closet and beautiful wall inset for decorations just before reaching the bathroom and two bedrooms.



The bathroom's large, white subway-tiled shower with its glass doors is perfectly built into the original arch feature a design detail that is continued throughout the bathroom with more insets on either side of the vanity mirror, and framing the toilet which is set back and away in its own corner. Walnut wood makes up the vanity, which has been recycled and restored from a 1960's home.



Both bedrooms get amazing natural light. Two sets of French doors and a window in the massive master offer views of and lead out to the first of two backyard patios. The large closet is currently undergoing a facelift which will add shelving.



Restored solid walnut cabinetry with marble countertops, stainless steel chef's appliances, an eat-in nook with built-ins, and a laundry area tucked away behind accordion doors complete the dream kitchen which leads to the formal dining area. More built-ins, multiple windows, and another set of French doors leading out to the front balcony/patio are featured in the dining area. The most stunning feature, however, is the arched transition with its two, original double doors with immaculate carved detail that circle back to and frame the step-down living room providing the most picture-worthy view.



With doors in the master, kitchen, and formal dining leading out to the outdoor spaces, this unit is meant for entertaining! Amazing views of the Los Feliz and Silverlake Hills can be taken in from the top-tier patio with built-in seating and built-in planters in the curvy exterior walls. One of only four units on the property (none of which share walls!), this unit is meant to feel private and secluded. Enjoy off-street parking and walk to all of the East Side's best shops and restaurants. Hyperion Tavern, O Banh Mi, Casita Del Campo, and the Lyric Theatre and Cafe are all just steps from your front door, while Trader Joe's, Trophy Wife, Gelson's, Barbrix, and Speranza are all just a 10-minute walk in one direction, and Akbar, Tiki Ti, Good Luck Bar, and all that's on Sunset are a 10-minute walk in the opposite direction.



Don't miss out on this amazing, idyllic Silverlake unit!



No Pets Allowed



