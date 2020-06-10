1942 S. Garth Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 free weeks WELCOME TO 1942 Garth Apartments! This property is conveniently located not too far from the 10 freeway, 2 blocks west of La Cienega, and the Metro Expo Line which two stops in close proximity and connects to Downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

Welcome to 1942 Garth! We have 3 bedrooms and 2 baths available. NEW floors, NEW cabinets, Brand new stainless steel appliances, fully renovated units! MUST SEE!!! Located just north of the 10 Freeway and two blocks west of La Cienega Blvd, conveniently located to Culver City, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and the Beach Cities. Kaiser Permanente Hospital is within a short walk and public transportation is easily accessible. Pet Deposit $250.00 Pet Rent $50.00.



Amenities: Laundry room, Pets OK.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

