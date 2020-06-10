All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

1942 S. Garth Ave

1942 South Garth Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

1942 South Garth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
3 free weeks WELCOME TO 1942 Garth Apartments! This property is conveniently located not too far from the 10 freeway, 2 blocks west of La Cienega, and the Metro Expo Line which two stops in close proximity and connects to Downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica.
Welcome to 1942 Garth! We have 3 bedrooms and 2 baths available. NEW floors, NEW cabinets, Brand new stainless steel appliances, fully renovated units! MUST SEE!!! Located just north of the 10 Freeway and two blocks west of La Cienega Blvd, conveniently located to Culver City, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and the Beach Cities. Kaiser Permanente Hospital is within a short walk and public transportation is easily accessible. Pet Deposit $250.00 Pet Rent $50.00.

Amenities: Laundry room, Pets OK.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 S. Garth Ave have any available units?
1942 S. Garth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 S. Garth Ave have?
Some of 1942 S. Garth Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 S. Garth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1942 S. Garth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 S. Garth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 S. Garth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1942 S. Garth Ave offer parking?
No, 1942 S. Garth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1942 S. Garth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 S. Garth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 S. Garth Ave have a pool?
No, 1942 S. Garth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1942 S. Garth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1942 S. Garth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 S. Garth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1942 S. Garth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
