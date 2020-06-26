19412 Crystal Ridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous Garden Home in Prestigous Guard Gated Porter Ranch Estates. Home has been Updated to Perfection. Hard to find Floorplan with 2 Master Suites both with Walk-In Closets and their own Bathrooms. Other Amenities include Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Paned Vinyl Windows and Slider, Tile Flooring Downstairs, Wood Flooring Upstairs, Covered Patio in Serene Backyard, Living Room With Fireplace and much, much more. Complex has community pools & spa, tennis courts, volleyball court and Kids play area. Additionally Home is in Porter Ranch Community School & Castlebay Lane Charter School Districts. Landlord OK with college students.