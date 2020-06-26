All apartments in Los Angeles
19412 Crystal Ridge Lane

19412 Crystal Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19412 Crystal Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous Garden Home in Prestigous Guard Gated Porter Ranch Estates. Home has been Updated to Perfection. Hard to find Floorplan with 2 Master Suites both with Walk-In Closets and their own Bathrooms. Other Amenities include Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Paned Vinyl Windows and Slider, Tile Flooring Downstairs, Wood Flooring Upstairs, Covered Patio in Serene Backyard, Living Room With Fireplace and much, much more. Complex has community pools & spa, tennis courts, volleyball court and Kids play area. Additionally Home is in Porter Ranch Community School & Castlebay Lane Charter School Districts. Landlord OK with college students.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane have any available units?
19412 Crystal Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane have?
Some of 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19412 Crystal Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19412 Crystal Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
