Last updated February 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

19404 Roscoe Boulevard

19404 Roscoe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

19404 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms house offers fully upgraded kitchen with bay window and granite counter tops, new tile floors, freshly painted, new carpet, attached garage plus space for 4 car parkings in the drive way in front, has possible room for RV parking, separate laundry room, automatic fire sprinklers, fully landscaped front and back yard with automatic sprinklers, a wooden strip patio in the backyard, a small manufactured wooden storage room, fruits trees. The house is close to CSUN and Pierce college, Northridge Mall, Costco and public transportation.The owner in future reserves the right to build an accessory dwelling unit ADU in the backyard. Open house today, Saturday between 3 PM-4 PM.The house will be fully secured with security cameras and alarms at no cost to the tenant. Pls call or text for any questions (818)235-7713

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19404 Roscoe Boulevard have any available units?
19404 Roscoe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19404 Roscoe Boulevard have?
Some of 19404 Roscoe Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19404 Roscoe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
19404 Roscoe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19404 Roscoe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 19404 Roscoe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19404 Roscoe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 19404 Roscoe Boulevard offers parking.
Does 19404 Roscoe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19404 Roscoe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19404 Roscoe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 19404 Roscoe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 19404 Roscoe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 19404 Roscoe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 19404 Roscoe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19404 Roscoe Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

