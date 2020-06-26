19404 Roscoe Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms house offers fully upgraded kitchen with bay window and granite counter tops, new tile floors, freshly painted, new carpet, attached garage plus space for 4 car parkings in the drive way in front, has possible room for RV parking, separate laundry room, automatic fire sprinklers, fully landscaped front and back yard with automatic sprinklers, a wooden strip patio in the backyard, a small manufactured wooden storage room, fruits trees. The house is close to CSUN and Pierce college, Northridge Mall, Costco and public transportation.The owner in future reserves the right to build an accessory dwelling unit ADU in the backyard. Open house today, Saturday between 3 PM-4 PM.The house will be fully secured with security cameras and alarms at no cost to the tenant. Pls call or text for any questions (818)235-7713