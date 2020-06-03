All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

19400 SANTA RITA Street

19400 Santa Rita Street · No Longer Available
Location

19400 Santa Rita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Gated and private tucked behind gates, this spectacular home sits South of the Blvd in Tarzana. Enter through custom gates and onto the circular driveway where you will be welcomed to beautiful landscaping w/ an outdoor Koi pond. This 4 bedroom 6 bathroom home offers, a movie theatre, easly converted to bedroom, guesthouse/recording studio with a built-out sound booth, two family rooms and a large pool w/jacuzzi. Master retreat occupies the entire upstairs with a large walk-in closet, office and luxurious bathroom w/an oversized shower, and dual vanities. Step onto the balcony through the French doors that overlooks the lush backyard. This home comes furnished and is ready to occupy. Call, email or text LA1 or LA2. For a faster response please text.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19400 SANTA RITA Street have any available units?
19400 SANTA RITA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19400 SANTA RITA Street have?
Some of 19400 SANTA RITA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19400 SANTA RITA Street currently offering any rent specials?
19400 SANTA RITA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19400 SANTA RITA Street pet-friendly?
No, 19400 SANTA RITA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19400 SANTA RITA Street offer parking?
Yes, 19400 SANTA RITA Street offers parking.
Does 19400 SANTA RITA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19400 SANTA RITA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19400 SANTA RITA Street have a pool?
Yes, 19400 SANTA RITA Street has a pool.
Does 19400 SANTA RITA Street have accessible units?
No, 19400 SANTA RITA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19400 SANTA RITA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19400 SANTA RITA Street has units with dishwashers.
