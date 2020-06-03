19400 SANTA RITA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill media room

Gated and private tucked behind gates, this spectacular home sits South of the Blvd in Tarzana. Enter through custom gates and onto the circular driveway where you will be welcomed to beautiful landscaping w/ an outdoor Koi pond. This 4 bedroom 6 bathroom home offers, a movie theatre, easly converted to bedroom, guesthouse/recording studio with a built-out sound booth, two family rooms and a large pool w/jacuzzi. Master retreat occupies the entire upstairs with a large walk-in closet, office and luxurious bathroom w/an oversized shower, and dual vanities. Step onto the balcony through the French doors that overlooks the lush backyard. This home comes furnished and is ready to occupy.