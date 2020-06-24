All apartments in Los Angeles
1940 South BEDFORD Street

1940 South Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1940 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
new construction
Located in Beverlywood is this spectacular new construction. This modern unit is compromised of 4 beds, 4.5 bathrooms, and 3,300 SqFt. Direct access via elevator with minimalistic designer finishes, custom closets, hardwood flooring, and more! The kitchens in each unit include top of the line appliances (Wolf and Miele), quartz countertops, and plenty of counter space for your inner chef. The living areas boast built-in shelving, tons of natural light, an intercom system, and surround sound. Each unit has its own built-in washer and dryer - a tenant's dream. This entire building comes equipped with video surveillance to ensure security for tenants, controlled access, plenty of storage space, and 3 parking spots per unit. The rooftop features a jaw dropping unobstructed 360-degree view of Los Angeles.~Don't miss out on this great rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 South BEDFORD Street have any available units?
1940 South BEDFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 South BEDFORD Street have?
Some of 1940 South BEDFORD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 South BEDFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1940 South BEDFORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 South BEDFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1940 South BEDFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1940 South BEDFORD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1940 South BEDFORD Street offers parking.
Does 1940 South BEDFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 South BEDFORD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 South BEDFORD Street have a pool?
No, 1940 South BEDFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1940 South BEDFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 1940 South BEDFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 South BEDFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 South BEDFORD Street has units with dishwashers.

