1940 South BEDFORD Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking new construction

Located in Beverlywood is this spectacular new construction. This modern unit is compromised of 4 beds, 4.5 bathrooms, and 3,300 SqFt. Direct access via elevator with minimalistic designer finishes, custom closets, hardwood flooring, and more! The kitchens in each unit include top of the line appliances (Wolf and Miele), quartz countertops, and plenty of counter space for your inner chef. The living areas boast built-in shelving, tons of natural light, an intercom system, and surround sound. Each unit has its own built-in washer and dryer - a tenant's dream. This entire building comes equipped with video surveillance to ensure security for tenants, controlled access, plenty of storage space, and 3 parking spots per unit. The rooftop features a jaw dropping unobstructed 360-degree view of Los Angeles.~Don't miss out on this great rental opportunity!