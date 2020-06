Amenities

Gorgeous condo! Amazing Location! Beautiful unit located at the Terraces in the heart of Hollywood. Highly upgraded and newly remodeled from top to bottom. Two large bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and an amazing open floor plan. Large Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances that opens to the great room, perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous upgrades throughout and ready to move in. Gated Community that is Walking distance to the Hollywood Bowl, major shopping centers and much more. Do not miss this one!!