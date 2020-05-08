All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1939 Argyle Avenue #26.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1939 Argyle Avenue #26
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1939 Argyle Avenue #26

1939 Argyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1939 Argyle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
You\'ll fall in love with this space! This charming studio has hardwood floors and great natural light. Enjoy large windows, and generous closet space. The bath has been newly renovated to include new tile, floors, and fixtures. The sunny kitchen space has been renovated and includes lovely tile, gas oven and new fridge.

Enjoy living in the super fun neighborhood near Hollywood Heights. Walkable to tons of shopping, dining, coffee, plus convenient to UCB, the Magic Castle, the ArcLight, Runyon Canyon and more. Available for immediate move-in. This one won\'t last long! Call or Text Kim (323) 335-8729

Key Features
Appliances included
New A/C
Large Windows/Natural LightHardwood Floors
Parking
Amazing location!
Laundry onsite
Gym in the building
Pool
BBQ area

LEASE TERMS:
1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 have any available units?
1939 Argyle Avenue #26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 have?
Some of 1939 Argyle Avenue #26's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Argyle Avenue #26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 pet-friendly?
No, 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 offer parking?
Yes, 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 offers parking.
Does 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 have a pool?
Yes, 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 has a pool.
Does 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 have accessible units?
No, 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 Argyle Avenue #26 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College