1939 Argyle Avenue #26

You\'ll fall in love with this space! This charming studio has hardwood floors and great natural light. Enjoy large windows, and generous closet space. The bath has been newly renovated to include new tile, floors, and fixtures. The sunny kitchen space has been renovated and includes lovely tile, gas oven and new fridge.



Enjoy living in the super fun neighborhood near Hollywood Heights. Walkable to tons of shopping, dining, coffee, plus convenient to UCB, the Magic Castle, the ArcLight, Runyon Canyon and more. Available for immediate move-in. This one won\'t last long! Call or Text Kim (323) 335-8729



Key Features

Appliances included

New A/C

Large Windows/Natural LightHardwood Floors

Parking

Amazing location!

Laundry onsite

Gym in the building

Pool

BBQ area



LEASE TERMS:

1 Year Lease