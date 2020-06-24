All apartments in Los Angeles
1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue

1934 N Normandie Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1934 N Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Newly remodeled and fully furnished home in situated in a beautiful 1920s triplex in the calm and leafy neighborhood of Los Feliz. Centrally located and Laughlin Park adjacent, this home is a short distance from some of LA's best restaurants and shopping, a vintage movie theatre, book store and cafes. The residence is newly updated yet keeps its Old Hollywood charm. Three large bedrooms with large beds and a fourth bedroom or office with bunk beds and a beautiful hand-painted mural by local LA artist Neka Schultz. Fully equipped modern kitchen complete with everything needed to cook at home. Washer, dryer, high speed Wi-Fi, 4k televisions with Netflix, HBO, and cable included. The perfect opportunity to lease a stylish move-in ready home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue have any available units?
1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue have?
Some of 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
