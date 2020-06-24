1934 North NORMANDIE Avenue

Amenities

Newly remodeled and fully furnished home in situated in a beautiful 1920s triplex in the calm and leafy neighborhood of Los Feliz. Centrally located and Laughlin Park adjacent, this home is a short distance from some of LA's best restaurants and shopping, a vintage movie theatre, book store and cafes. The residence is newly updated yet keeps its Old Hollywood charm. Three large bedrooms with large beds and a fourth bedroom or office with bunk beds and a beautiful hand-painted mural by local LA artist Neka Schultz. Fully equipped modern kitchen complete with everything needed to cook at home. Washer, dryer, high speed Wi-Fi, 4k televisions with Netflix, HBO, and cable included. The perfect opportunity to lease a stylish move-in ready home.