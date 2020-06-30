1933 Wilcox Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 Mo. Free O.A.C.!

Nice and bright 1 bed/1 bath. Wood flooring throughout, freshly painted, vertical blinds, gas stove, refrigerator, pool, on-site laundry room. Street parking, Water is included in the rent, tenants pay gas & electric. 1 year lease. Close to 101 Freeway and all Hollywood Attractions.



Apt. 1931 #3 (2 Bed) is available for $2200 mo,



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with phone numbers other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!

