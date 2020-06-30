All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1933 Wilcox Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1933 Wilcox Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 6:35 PM

1933 Wilcox Avenue

1933 Wilcox Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1933 Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 Mo. Free O.A.C.!
Nice and bright 1 bed/1 bath. Wood flooring throughout, freshly painted, vertical blinds, gas stove, refrigerator, pool, on-site laundry room. Street parking, Water is included in the rent, tenants pay gas & electric. 1 year lease. Close to 101 Freeway and all Hollywood Attractions.

Apt. 1931 #3 (2 Bed) is available for $2200 mo,

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with phone numbers other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Wilcox Avenue have any available units?
1933 Wilcox Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 Wilcox Avenue have?
Some of 1933 Wilcox Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Wilcox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Wilcox Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Wilcox Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Wilcox Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1933 Wilcox Avenue offer parking?
No, 1933 Wilcox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1933 Wilcox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Wilcox Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Wilcox Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1933 Wilcox Avenue has a pool.
Does 1933 Wilcox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1933 Wilcox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Wilcox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Wilcox Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College