1933 N Saint Andrews PL

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

1933 N. Saint Andrews Place - Step into this newly remodeled Hollywood Hills home.The home features all new sleek grey wood laminate floors, updated bathrooms, and a brand new kitchen with a modern subway tiled backsplash, ample counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances, and chic white shaker-style cabinetry.One bathroom and bonus restroom complete the first floor. The second-floor will host all three bedroom with two large patio with views of front and back yard of the home.Master bedroom has balcony access with views to the rear yard spaces.Enjoy the peace and comfort the large back yard area including outdoor fireplace and privet patio deck. Be a part of the night life, restaurants, movie theater, and activities in the heart of the most thriving city of Hollywood. Cross the street and you'll find yourself at the Sunset Gower Studios. Please call to schedule a private showing and make this your new home! 12 months



(RLNE5031007)