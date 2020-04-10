All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

1933 N Saint Andrews PL

1933 North Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

1933 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
1933 N. Saint Andrews Place - Step into this newly remodeled Hollywood Hills home.The home features all new sleek grey wood laminate floors, updated bathrooms, and a brand new kitchen with a modern subway tiled backsplash, ample counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances, and chic white shaker-style cabinetry.One bathroom and bonus restroom complete the first floor. The second-floor will host all three bedroom with two large patio with views of front and back yard of the home.Master bedroom has balcony access with views to the rear yard spaces.Enjoy the peace and comfort the large back yard area including outdoor fireplace and privet patio deck. Be a part of the night life, restaurants, movie theater, and activities in the heart of the most thriving city of Hollywood. Cross the street and you'll find yourself at the Sunset Gower Studios. Please call to schedule a private showing and make this your new home! 12 months

(RLNE5031007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 N Saint Andrews PL have any available units?
1933 N Saint Andrews PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 N Saint Andrews PL have?
Some of 1933 N Saint Andrews PL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 N Saint Andrews PL currently offering any rent specials?
1933 N Saint Andrews PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 N Saint Andrews PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 N Saint Andrews PL is pet friendly.
Does 1933 N Saint Andrews PL offer parking?
No, 1933 N Saint Andrews PL does not offer parking.
Does 1933 N Saint Andrews PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 N Saint Andrews PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 N Saint Andrews PL have a pool?
No, 1933 N Saint Andrews PL does not have a pool.
Does 1933 N Saint Andrews PL have accessible units?
No, 1933 N Saint Andrews PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 N Saint Andrews PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 N Saint Andrews PL does not have units with dishwashers.
