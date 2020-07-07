1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

TRANQUIL SPANISH STYLE DUPLEX | UPPER UNIT | PRIVATE PATIO | LUSCIOUS BACKYARD | 1 CAR GARAGE

*AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER 2/20! **

Welcome home! Nestled on a beautiful and peaceful street, this charming duplex may just check off all your dream home boxes! A short distance to Los Feliz village: The Los Feliz 3 Theatre, The Punchbowl, Tacos Tu Madre, Figaro Bistro, Skylight Books and Theatre, Atrium, Home Restaurant, Maru Coffee, Alcove Bakery, Jeni\'s Splendid Ice Creams, Little Doms, and so much more!

This quintessentially cute Los Feliz home brings the character! Colorfully tiled steps lead the way to a shared patio that overlooks the immaculate and lush street, otherwise known as Butterfly street!

Skip happily up the staircase and step into this brightly lit unit! An abundance of natural sunlight illuminates the expansive living area and bounces off the beautiful white brick decorative fireplace. Two French doors sit off the living space, opening up to a balcony that\'s begging for some morning tea-time with you or an evening date to watch the sunset.

A large and open dining room sits off the living room, featuring built-in rustic wood shelves. Adorn them with your treasures and trinkets!

The kitchen brings the happy with pops of blue and retro appliances! Hone your inner Chrissy Teigen and whip up some insanely good and equally indulgent treats for you and some friends! Dinner party at your place? Always. Your spacious and eat-in kitchen comes fully equipped with fridge, retro microwave, stove, & washer/dryer. The two large bedrooms sit at the back of the home with wall to wall closets and huge windows that let every ounce of light in! Both rooms are similar in size and have a great view of the shared backyard space. The bathroom is down the hall and equally cute! Yellow and blue Spanish tiling adorn the bathroom....again bringing the happy! You live in Los Feliz...aka The Happy....So happiness is a requirement!

Finally, a place with a backyard space! Throw down a blanket and enjoy a picnic in the comfort of your own home! Not only is there a grilling station, mature fruit trees, but also an adorable, recently refinished patio where you can soak up sun rays and relax with your furry friends or....human friends; they\'re allowed too. Also located in the backyard is your one car garage, perfect for not only housing your car, but big enough to store other miscellaneous household items!

What more could you ask for in duplex?! Come check it out before it goes!



Available for showings 2/20!

1 year minimum lease

Owner pays for water & gardening. Tenant responsible for remaining utilities.

Pets considered with additional deposit: $300/cat & $500/dog