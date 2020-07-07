All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE

1933 North Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1933 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
TRANQUIL SPANISH STYLE DUPLEX | UPPER UNIT | PRIVATE PATIO | LUSCIOUS BACKYARD | 1 CAR GARAGE
*AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER 2/20! **
Welcome home! Nestled on a beautiful and peaceful street, this charming duplex may just check off all your dream home boxes! A short distance to Los Feliz village: The Los Feliz 3 Theatre, The Punchbowl, Tacos Tu Madre, Figaro Bistro, Skylight Books and Theatre, Atrium, Home Restaurant, Maru Coffee, Alcove Bakery, Jeni\'s Splendid Ice Creams, Little Doms, and so much more!
This quintessentially cute Los Feliz home brings the character! Colorfully tiled steps lead the way to a shared patio that overlooks the immaculate and lush street, otherwise known as Butterfly street!
Skip happily up the staircase and step into this brightly lit unit! An abundance of natural sunlight illuminates the expansive living area and bounces off the beautiful white brick decorative fireplace. Two French doors sit off the living space, opening up to a balcony that\'s begging for some morning tea-time with you or an evening date to watch the sunset.
A large and open dining room sits off the living room, featuring built-in rustic wood shelves. Adorn them with your treasures and trinkets!
The kitchen brings the happy with pops of blue and retro appliances! Hone your inner Chrissy Teigen and whip up some insanely good and equally indulgent treats for you and some friends! Dinner party at your place? Always. Your spacious and eat-in kitchen comes fully equipped with fridge, retro microwave, stove, & washer/dryer. The two large bedrooms sit at the back of the home with wall to wall closets and huge windows that let every ounce of light in! Both rooms are similar in size and have a great view of the shared backyard space. The bathroom is down the hall and equally cute! Yellow and blue Spanish tiling adorn the bathroom....again bringing the happy! You live in Los Feliz...aka The Happy....So happiness is a requirement!
Finally, a place with a backyard space! Throw down a blanket and enjoy a picnic in the comfort of your own home! Not only is there a grilling station, mature fruit trees, but also an adorable, recently refinished patio where you can soak up sun rays and relax with your furry friends or....human friends; they\'re allowed too. Also located in the backyard is your one car garage, perfect for not only housing your car, but big enough to store other miscellaneous household items!
What more could you ask for in duplex?! Come check it out before it goes!

Available for showings 2/20!
1 year minimum lease
Owner pays for water & gardening. Tenant responsible for remaining utilities.
Pets considered with additional deposit: $300/cat & $500/dog

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE have any available units?
1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE have?
Some of 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE offers parking.
Does 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE have a pool?
No, 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

