1931 Glendon Avenue
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:55 PM

1931 Glendon Avenue

1931 Glendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Spacious and very convenient, prime, westwood condo for lease on the third floor on a very private and quiet street

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30751

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4826363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Glendon Avenue have any available units?
1931 Glendon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 Glendon Avenue have?
Some of 1931 Glendon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Glendon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Glendon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Glendon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1931 Glendon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1931 Glendon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Glendon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1931 Glendon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 Glendon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Glendon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1931 Glendon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Glendon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1931 Glendon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Glendon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 Glendon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
