1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Fully Furnished, Remodeled Unit in the Heart of Franklin Village - Fully Furnished Turn-Key one bedroom in the heart of Franklin Village. Extensively renovated unit includes hardwood, white French Oak flooring throughout, wall AC in bedroom, portable AC for Living room. 65" smart TV, with dvd player, Brother Laser Printer, and Sonos Speakers. Subway tile kitchen and bath with Carrara marble waterfall counters with built in wood cabinets with in cabinet lighting. Reverse Osmosis water filter, Liebherr Fridge/freezer, Viking stove,Hans Grohe faucets and shower. Marble floors in bath and shower with Toto toilet. Built in bedroom closets, authentic vintage Moroccan rug and LED ceiling lights throughout. Custom design furniture and art. Minutes to markets, restaurants, and the Franklin Strip. Minimum 6 months to one year commitment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5583167)