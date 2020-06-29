All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8

1929 Tamarind Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Tamarind Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fully Furnished, Remodeled Unit in the Heart of Franklin Village - Fully Furnished Turn-Key one bedroom in the heart of Franklin Village. Extensively renovated unit includes hardwood, white French Oak flooring throughout, wall AC in bedroom, portable AC for Living room. 65" smart TV, with dvd player, Brother Laser Printer, and Sonos Speakers. Subway tile kitchen and bath with Carrara marble waterfall counters with built in wood cabinets with in cabinet lighting. Reverse Osmosis water filter, Liebherr Fridge/freezer, Viking stove,Hans Grohe faucets and shower. Marble floors in bath and shower with Toto toilet. Built in bedroom closets, authentic vintage Moroccan rug and LED ceiling lights throughout. Custom design furniture and art. Minutes to markets, restaurants, and the Franklin Strip. Minimum 6 months to one year commitment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5583167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 have any available units?
1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 have?
Some of 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 is pet friendly.
Does 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 offer parking?
No, 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 have a pool?
No, 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 have accessible units?
No, 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Tamarind Avenue, #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
