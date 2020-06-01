All apartments in Los Angeles
1928 Pinehurst Road
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1928 Pinehurst Road

1928 Pinehurst Road · No Longer Available
Location

1928 Pinehurst Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Reduced....won’t last!
This updated duplex has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. It has a bright and open floor plan with sky lights in living room and kitchen, and private front patio. The I -shaped kitchen offers dishwasher, range/stove, refrigerator and an inside laundry with plenty of cabinets for storage.
Nestled in the Hollywood Hills behind the legendary Hollywood Bowl, and walking distance to the Kodak Theater.
This location has fantastic access to Hollywood, West LA, the SF Valley, Downtown, and Burbank.
Call for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Pinehurst Road have any available units?
1928 Pinehurst Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Pinehurst Road have?
Some of 1928 Pinehurst Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Pinehurst Road currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Pinehurst Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Pinehurst Road pet-friendly?
No, 1928 Pinehurst Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1928 Pinehurst Road offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Pinehurst Road offers parking.
Does 1928 Pinehurst Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 Pinehurst Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Pinehurst Road have a pool?
No, 1928 Pinehurst Road does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Pinehurst Road have accessible units?
No, 1928 Pinehurst Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Pinehurst Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 Pinehurst Road has units with dishwashers.
