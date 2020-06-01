1928 Pinehurst Road

Amenities

Reduced....won’t last!

This updated duplex has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. It has a bright and open floor plan with sky lights in living room and kitchen, and private front patio. The I -shaped kitchen offers dishwasher, range/stove, refrigerator and an inside laundry with plenty of cabinets for storage.

Nestled in the Hollywood Hills behind the legendary Hollywood Bowl, and walking distance to the Kodak Theater.

This location has fantastic access to Hollywood, West LA, the SF Valley, Downtown, and Burbank.

