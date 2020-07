1928 Pinehurst Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

TURNKEY! CHARMING HOLLYWOOD TRADITIONAL DUPLEX WITH ITS OWN CHARACTER OFFERS MODERN AMENITIES. THIS SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS INCLUDES ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED AND NEWLY PAINTED ALL THROUGH-OUT THE HOUSE INCLUDING THE KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER, STOVE, GARBAGE DISPOSAL AND WATER PAID BY THE LANDLORD. THIS TRADITIONAL DUPLEX IS CLOSE TO HOLLYWOOD FAMOUS ATTRACTIONS, I.E. MAGIC CASTLE, HOLLYWOOD BOWL, HOLLYWOOD CENTRAL, AND MUCH MORE. ENJOY AND FEEL THE MORNING AND EVENING BREEZE OF THE HILLSIDE IN THE FRONT AND BACK PATIO. DON'T MISS OUT AND BRING YOUR FUSSIEST TENANTS..