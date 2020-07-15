All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1927 Hauser Blvd
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:47 AM

1927 Hauser Blvd

1927 Hauser Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1927 Hauser Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
I am flexible in terms of duration, month to month is ok too.
This cozy and clean property (in-law suite) is located in the quite historical Mid City, literally one step from Culver City. The building is from the 30s, just renovated. Unit is extremely bright. Best location in Los Angeles: 15 minutes from Venice beach and the Marina del Rey harbor, 10 minutes from Santa Monica, 8 minutes from the heart of Hollywood, 5 minutes from the Grove and the Historical Farmers Market. The space
This awesome studio has brand new furniture including TV, fixtures, appliances, fridge, gas stove including oven, coffee maker, air conditioning, heating, queen size bed and pillows, sofa sleeper converting into queen size bed allowing the studio to comfortably accommodates 4 people. Table, 4 chairs and beach style decoration. The area is so quite that you will not even feel like being in LA!
Street parking always available. The studio has Wi-Fi and smart TV. Kitchen is fully equipped.
Common areas (garden) are covered by 24h/24 video surveillance system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Hauser Blvd have any available units?
1927 Hauser Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 Hauser Blvd have?
Some of 1927 Hauser Blvd's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 Hauser Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Hauser Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Hauser Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1927 Hauser Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1927 Hauser Blvd offer parking?
No, 1927 Hauser Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1927 Hauser Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 Hauser Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Hauser Blvd have a pool?
No, 1927 Hauser Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Hauser Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1927 Hauser Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Hauser Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 Hauser Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
