1927 Hauser Blvd

recently renovated air conditioning internet access range oven refrigerator

I am flexible in terms of duration, month to month is ok too.

This cozy and clean property (in-law suite) is located in the quite historical Mid City, literally one step from Culver City. The building is from the 30s, just renovated. Unit is extremely bright. Best location in Los Angeles: 15 minutes from Venice beach and the Marina del Rey harbor, 10 minutes from Santa Monica, 8 minutes from the heart of Hollywood, 5 minutes from the Grove and the Historical Farmers Market. The space

This awesome studio has brand new furniture including TV, fixtures, appliances, fridge, gas stove including oven, coffee maker, air conditioning, heating, queen size bed and pillows, sofa sleeper converting into queen size bed allowing the studio to comfortably accommodates 4 people. Table, 4 chairs and beach style decoration. The area is so quite that you will not even feel like being in LA!

Street parking always available. The studio has Wi-Fi and smart TV. Kitchen is fully equipped.

Common areas (garden) are covered by 24h/24 video surveillance system.