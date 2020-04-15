1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2

Amenities

Nestled behind the famous Hollywood Bowl in the Hollywood Hills, This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a junior suite perfect for an office or den and it’s Golden Age charm awaits you. The home enjoys a bright and open floor plan. The living room flows into a cheerful kitchen with a granite countertop, and stainless steel appliances, overlooking the serene view of the garden courtyard and private front patio.

The unit includes tandem driveway parking for 2, also permitted street parking.

It is centrally located with easy access to West Hollywood, Downtown LA, Burbank, the San Fernando Valley, and Toluca Lake.

A Must see! This Gem in Hollywood Hills area won’t last! Call today.