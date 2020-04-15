All apartments in Los Angeles
1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2

1924 Pinehurst Road · (818) 426-9661
Location

1924 Pinehurst Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 5075 sqft

Amenities

Nestled behind the famous Hollywood Bowl in the Hollywood Hills, This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a junior suite perfect for an office or den and it’s Golden Age charm awaits you. The home enjoys a bright and open floor plan. The living room flows into a cheerful kitchen with a granite countertop, and stainless steel appliances, overlooking the serene view of the garden courtyard and private front patio.
The unit includes tandem driveway parking for 2, also permitted street parking.
It is centrally located with easy access to West Hollywood, Downtown LA, Burbank, the San Fernando Valley, and Toluca Lake.
A Must see! This Gem in Hollywood Hills area won’t last! Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 have any available units?
1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 have?
Some of 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 does offer parking.
Does 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Pinehurst Road 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
