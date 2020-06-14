19234 Hamlin st

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This beautiful Townhouse is located in the best,quiet community features a fully remodeled kitchen with the granite counter top , new appliances , remodeled bathrooms , new floors and fresh paint , beautiful dinning area and living room , all the bedrooms are upstairs . Beautiful patio like a small back yard which access directly to the two covered car garage . Full security , clean with tennis court and pool. Close to the mall , shopping center , transportation and pierce collage. Its like the single family house .