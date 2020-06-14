All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:58 AM

19234 Hamlin st

19234 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

19234 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful Townhouse is located in the best,quiet community features a fully remodeled kitchen with the granite counter top , new appliances , remodeled bathrooms , new floors and fresh paint , beautiful dinning area and living room , all the bedrooms are upstairs . Beautiful patio like a small back yard which access directly to the two covered car garage . Full security , clean with tennis court and pool. Close to the mall , shopping center , transportation and pierce collage. Its like the single family house .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19234 Hamlin st have any available units?
19234 Hamlin st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19234 Hamlin st have?
Some of 19234 Hamlin st's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19234 Hamlin st currently offering any rent specials?
19234 Hamlin st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19234 Hamlin st pet-friendly?
No, 19234 Hamlin st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19234 Hamlin st offer parking?
Yes, 19234 Hamlin st offers parking.
Does 19234 Hamlin st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19234 Hamlin st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19234 Hamlin st have a pool?
Yes, 19234 Hamlin st has a pool.
Does 19234 Hamlin st have accessible units?
No, 19234 Hamlin st does not have accessible units.
Does 19234 Hamlin st have units with dishwashers?
No, 19234 Hamlin st does not have units with dishwashers.

