1923 Hyperion Avenue

COOLEST 3BED/2BATH SINGLE-FAMILY BUNGALOW STYLE HOUSE WITH VIEWS OF SILVERLAKE/LOS FELIZ HILLS WITH YARD AND HOT TUB. It's walking distance to Casita Del Campo, Trader Joes, Intelligencia, Sunset Blvd, Spin Classes, Sunset Triangle, & the Silverlake Farmers Market. Easy access to the 101 & 5 fwys and near Downtown, Hollywood, the Studios. Its's nestled on a small hill with a lovely backyard. Perfect for entertaining! There's a big flat yard area that has room for patio furniture, & a raised deck. You can dine al fresco, while enjoying views of the Silverlake Hills, that are beautiful any time of day. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1,260 sqft. Hardwood floors, open concept with lots of light. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, granite counters, & stone floors. The secondary bath has double sinks, & a separate tub w/shower. The master suite, has ensuite bath, with stone walled accent shower. No shared walls. Includes in-unit WASHER & DRYER AND CENTRAL AIR/HEAT, & pre-wired with fiber optic for cable/internet. Stacked parking available for 2-3 cars. Within the bounds of the coveted Franklin Ave Elem School district!



NOTE:

Obtaining Renters Insurance will be required upon signing lease

Not furnished. Items pictured are for staging only. Home availability NOV 15th or DEC 1st

Lease is contingent on a successful closing of a replacement property already in escrow.