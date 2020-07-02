All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1923 Hyperion Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1923 Hyperion Avenue
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

1923 Hyperion Avenue

1923 Hyperion Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1923 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
COOLEST 3BED/2BATH SINGLE-FAMILY BUNGALOW STYLE HOUSE WITH VIEWS OF SILVERLAKE/LOS FELIZ HILLS WITH YARD AND HOT TUB. It's walking distance to Casita Del Campo, Trader Joes, Intelligencia, Sunset Blvd, Spin Classes, Sunset Triangle, & the Silverlake Farmers Market. Easy access to the 101 & 5 fwys and near Downtown, Hollywood, the Studios. Its's nestled on a small hill with a lovely backyard. Perfect for entertaining! There's a big flat yard area that has room for patio furniture, & a raised deck. You can dine al fresco, while enjoying views of the Silverlake Hills, that are beautiful any time of day. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1,260 sqft. Hardwood floors, open concept with lots of light. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, granite counters, & stone floors. The secondary bath has double sinks, & a separate tub w/shower. The master suite, has ensuite bath, with stone walled accent shower. No shared walls. Includes in-unit WASHER & DRYER AND CENTRAL AIR/HEAT, & pre-wired with fiber optic for cable/internet. Stacked parking available for 2-3 cars. Within the bounds of the coveted Franklin Ave Elem School district!

NOTE:
Obtaining Renters Insurance will be required upon signing lease
Not furnished. Items pictured are for staging only. Home availability NOV 15th or DEC 1st
Lease is contingent on a successful closing of a replacement property already in escrow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Hyperion Avenue have any available units?
1923 Hyperion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Hyperion Avenue have?
Some of 1923 Hyperion Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Hyperion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Hyperion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Hyperion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Hyperion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1923 Hyperion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Hyperion Avenue offers parking.
Does 1923 Hyperion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 Hyperion Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Hyperion Avenue have a pool?
No, 1923 Hyperion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Hyperion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1923 Hyperion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Hyperion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Hyperion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College