Los Angeles, CA
19227 Index St Unit 6
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

19227 Index St Unit 6

19227 Index Street · No Longer Available
Location

19227 Index Street, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Porter Ranch Town Home! Perfect Location! - This spacious, two-story town home sits in the very desirable, gated View Ridge Town Homes HOA in Porter Ranch.This home offers a great floor plan having 1,697 sq ft of living space. The formal living room is spacious with a beautiful bricked fireplace and lots of windows for natural sunlight. The living room opens to a formal dining area. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space. This is one of the only floor plans that offers a den/family room with closet. This room would make a perfect office, home library or children's play area. You also will find a full bathroom with tub on this level of the home. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms. The master bedrooms has private bathroom and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. There is another full bathroom as well. There is an attached two car garage with additional space in the driveway to park two more vehicles. There is a beautiful patio with access from the living room. The patio has mature landscape with covered patio. The perfect spot to relax. There is a laundry area in the garage. The Association has community 2 pools and tennis court. You are just minutes away from the freeways, great shopping and restaurants. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515/cell/text, (818) 366-9912 office, (818) 941-1611 or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5285561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19227 Index St Unit 6 have any available units?
19227 Index St Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19227 Index St Unit 6 have?
Some of 19227 Index St Unit 6's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19227 Index St Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
19227 Index St Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19227 Index St Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 19227 Index St Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19227 Index St Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 19227 Index St Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 19227 Index St Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19227 Index St Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19227 Index St Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 19227 Index St Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 19227 Index St Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 19227 Index St Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 19227 Index St Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19227 Index St Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

