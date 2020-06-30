19227 Index St Unit 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Porter Ranch Town Home! Perfect Location! - This spacious, two-story town home sits in the very desirable, gated View Ridge Town Homes HOA in Porter Ranch.This home offers a great floor plan having 1,697 sq ft of living space. The formal living room is spacious with a beautiful bricked fireplace and lots of windows for natural sunlight. The living room opens to a formal dining area. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space. This is one of the only floor plans that offers a den/family room with closet. This room would make a perfect office, home library or children's play area. You also will find a full bathroom with tub on this level of the home. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms. The master bedrooms has private bathroom and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. There is another full bathroom as well. There is an attached two car garage with additional space in the driveway to park two more vehicles. There is a beautiful patio with access from the living room. The patio has mature landscape with covered patio. The perfect spot to relax. There is a laundry area in the garage. The Association has community 2 pools and tennis court. You are just minutes away from the freeways, great shopping and restaurants. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515/cell/text, (818) 366-9912 office, (818) 941-1611 or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5285561)