1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Tamarind Manor - Property Id: 110383



*** Open House Today 4/14 1.00-2.00pm ***



Brand new renovation. Chef designed open plan kitchen. Stainless top range appliances and dishwasher.



Big windows provide great lighting and flow through breeze. Air-conditioned and heating.



New wood floors throughout.

Brand new bathroom.



Large bedroom with good closet space, plus extra storage/closets in the hall.



Small gated complex of only 10 units. This unit is on the 1st/top floor. Parking for 1 car.



Communal area including BBQ, outdoor seating, herb and fruit garden.



Laundry in complex shared with only 3 units. No Coins = FREE to use!



Right in the heart of Franklin Village in the foothills of the Hollywood Hills.



Conveniently less than 2 minutes walk to local bars, restaurants, boutiques and Gelsons.

Local walking area is a foodie paradise.

Walk to Hollywood and the Hollywood Farmers Market.



Minimum 3 month lease term.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110383

No Dogs Allowed



