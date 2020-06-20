All apartments in Los Angeles
1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8

1922 Tamarind Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Tamarind Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Tamarind Manor - Property Id: 110383

*** Open House Today 4/14 1.00-2.00pm ***

Brand new renovation. Chef designed open plan kitchen. Stainless top range appliances and dishwasher.

Big windows provide great lighting and flow through breeze. Air-conditioned and heating.

New wood floors throughout.
Brand new bathroom.

Large bedroom with good closet space, plus extra storage/closets in the hall.

Small gated complex of only 10 units. This unit is on the 1st/top floor. Parking for 1 car.

Communal area including BBQ, outdoor seating, herb and fruit garden.

Laundry in complex shared with only 3 units. No Coins = FREE to use!

Right in the heart of Franklin Village in the foothills of the Hollywood Hills.

Conveniently less than 2 minutes walk to local bars, restaurants, boutiques and Gelsons.
Local walking area is a foodie paradise.
Walk to Hollywood and the Hollywood Farmers Market.

Minimum 3 month lease term.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110383
Property Id 110383

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4879609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 have any available units?
1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 have?
Some of 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 offers parking.
Does 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8 has units with dishwashers.
