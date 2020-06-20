1922 Tamarind Ave Unit 8

Amenities
Tamarind Manor - Property Id: 110383
*** Open House Today 4/14 1.00-2.00pm ***
Brand new renovation. Chef designed open plan kitchen. Stainless top range appliances and dishwasher.
Big windows provide great lighting and flow through breeze. Air-conditioned and heating.
New wood floors throughout.
Brand new bathroom.
Large bedroom with good closet space, plus extra storage/closets in the hall.
Small gated complex of only 10 units. This unit is on the 1st/top floor. Parking for 1 car.
Communal area including BBQ, outdoor seating, herb and fruit garden.
Laundry in complex shared with only 3 units. No Coins = FREE to use!
Right in the heart of Franklin Village in the foothills of the Hollywood Hills.
Conveniently less than 2 minutes walk to local bars, restaurants, boutiques and Gelsons.
Local walking area is a foodie paradise.
Walk to Hollywood and the Hollywood Farmers Market.
Minimum 3 month lease term.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110383
Property Id 110383
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4879609)