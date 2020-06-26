19210 Frankfort Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE! This gorgeous two story house with NEW windows throughout, laminate wood flooring, very bright with lots of light throughout the house. The extra large master bedroom has a bathroom and a good size walk in closet and new ceiling fan. New chandelier above the stairs. The 3 bedrooms are all upstairs, two have walk-in closets. Central heat and air; washer and dryer hook ups. There is a fireplace in the family room, and a separate formal dining area. Totally painted internally and tastefully decorated. The garden has a gazebo with shades perfect for entertainment with family and friends. Attached garage is spacious with 2 parking space. Close to Northridge shopping area and restaurants. Available immediately.