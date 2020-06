Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bath house in prime Tarzana area. Double door entrance .Large living room with fire place and 2 French doors leading to back year with ample natural light . Both bathrooms were redone. New flooring, recesses lighting, new paint, new windows. Lots of closets space. Mater suite. Nest thermostat. Washer and dryer. Gorgeous back yard with fruit trees and Syntactic grass for water efficiency. Garage with drop down ceiling that can turn into office or den.