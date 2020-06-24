19201 Friar Street

Amenities

Two houses on one lot. Front house is a Three Bedroom and Three Bath house and everything is updated from top to bottom and back house with its separate meters has Two over sized bedrooms and Two Baths. This trophy home has all the amenities and more starting with dual pane windows, indoor laundry, two car garage, hardwood floors, new A/C and Heat, new roof, new kitchen, all new appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. This house has never ever been lived in, it is that brand new. You will not find better for this price. The back unit is identical to the front unit with new appliances, new flooring, new windows, new paint and hardwood floors. Property is located on one of the nicest streets in Tarzan with easy access to the 101 freeway and also a quick commute to the west side, over the hill and most beaches. You can have the adults live in the front house and the teenagers live in the rear house or have the back house for in-laws or out of town guests. The possibilities are endless when you have options and this property has plenty of options.