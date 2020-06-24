All apartments in Los Angeles
19201 Friar Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19201 Friar Street

19201 W Friar St · No Longer Available
Location

19201 W Friar St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Two houses on one lot. Front house is a Three Bedroom and Three Bath house and everything is updated from top to bottom and back house with its separate meters has Two over sized bedrooms and Two Baths. This trophy home has all the amenities and more starting with dual pane windows, indoor laundry, two car garage, hardwood floors, new A/C and Heat, new roof, new kitchen, all new appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. This house has never ever been lived in, it is that brand new. You will not find better for this price. The back unit is identical to the front unit with new appliances, new flooring, new windows, new paint and hardwood floors. Property is located on one of the nicest streets in Tarzan with easy access to the 101 freeway and also a quick commute to the west side, over the hill and most beaches. You can have the adults live in the front house and the teenagers live in the rear house or have the back house for in-laws or out of town guests. The possibilities are endless when you have options and this property has plenty of options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19201 Friar Street have any available units?
19201 Friar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19201 Friar Street have?
Some of 19201 Friar Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19201 Friar Street currently offering any rent specials?
19201 Friar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19201 Friar Street pet-friendly?
No, 19201 Friar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19201 Friar Street offer parking?
Yes, 19201 Friar Street offers parking.
Does 19201 Friar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19201 Friar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19201 Friar Street have a pool?
No, 19201 Friar Street does not have a pool.
Does 19201 Friar Street have accessible units?
No, 19201 Friar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19201 Friar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19201 Friar Street has units with dishwashers.
