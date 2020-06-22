All apartments in Los Angeles
19200 Hamlin Street #7

19200 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

19200 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Much sought after, charming Briarcliffe community Town Home - Much sought after, charming Briarcliffe community Town Home. Well maintained unit is ready to move in! This lovely 3 bedroom, one and a half bath unit is Light and bright has some newer laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Property has energy efficient dual pane windows and central air conditioning / heating system. Private patio and 2 car garage with laundry. Community pool and tennis courts within a park like setting.

(RLNE4608755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19200 Hamlin Street #7 have any available units?
19200 Hamlin Street #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19200 Hamlin Street #7 have?
Some of 19200 Hamlin Street #7's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19200 Hamlin Street #7 currently offering any rent specials?
19200 Hamlin Street #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19200 Hamlin Street #7 pet-friendly?
No, 19200 Hamlin Street #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19200 Hamlin Street #7 offer parking?
Yes, 19200 Hamlin Street #7 does offer parking.
Does 19200 Hamlin Street #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19200 Hamlin Street #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19200 Hamlin Street #7 have a pool?
Yes, 19200 Hamlin Street #7 has a pool.
Does 19200 Hamlin Street #7 have accessible units?
No, 19200 Hamlin Street #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 19200 Hamlin Street #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19200 Hamlin Street #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
