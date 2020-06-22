19200 Hamlin Street #7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

Much sought after, charming Briarcliffe community Town Home - Much sought after, charming Briarcliffe community Town Home. Well maintained unit is ready to move in! This lovely 3 bedroom, one and a half bath unit is Light and bright has some newer laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Property has energy efficient dual pane windows and central air conditioning / heating system. Private patio and 2 car garage with laundry. Community pool and tennis courts within a park like setting.



