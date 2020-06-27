1915 TALMADGE Street

Amenities

Mint Condition circa 1931 Spanish duplex upper apartment in impeccable condition that feels like a home. Charming and very spacious filled w/light. Over 1300 sq. ft. includes: living room with original picture window, formal dining rm, breakfast room w/built ins, and beautiful period kitchen w/modern amenities, new stove, fridge,microwave and new laundry. 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 beautiful bath with separate tub and shower, original hand painted tiles, wonderful lighting that is hand turned and beautiful original glass work. Hardwood floors, original crystal hardware, high ceilings. Central A/C and Heat. Grassy yard, front patio, 4 car parking includes two car garage and two additional spots. A special location close to Los Feliz village that is a rare find. Special.