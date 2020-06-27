All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1915 Talmadge Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mint Condition circa 1931 Spanish duplex upper apartment in impeccable condition that feels like a home. Charming and very spacious filled w/light. Over 1300 sq. ft. includes: living room with original picture window, formal dining rm, breakfast room w/built ins, and beautiful period kitchen w/modern amenities, new stove, fridge,microwave and new laundry. 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 beautiful bath with separate tub and shower, original hand painted tiles, wonderful lighting that is hand turned and beautiful original glass work. Hardwood floors, original crystal hardware, high ceilings. Central A/C and Heat. Grassy yard, front patio, 4 car parking includes two car garage and two additional spots. A special location close to Los Feliz village that is a rare find. Special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 TALMADGE Street have any available units?
1915 TALMADGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 TALMADGE Street have?
Some of 1915 TALMADGE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 TALMADGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1915 TALMADGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 TALMADGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1915 TALMADGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1915 TALMADGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1915 TALMADGE Street offers parking.
Does 1915 TALMADGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 TALMADGE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 TALMADGE Street have a pool?
No, 1915 TALMADGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1915 TALMADGE Street have accessible units?
No, 1915 TALMADGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 TALMADGE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 TALMADGE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
