Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:29 PM

19137 Sylvan Street

19137 Sylvan Street · (818) 635-9583
Location

19137 Sylvan Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LIKE A BRAND NEW HOUSE. BEAUTIFUL, MODERN, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. This house recently had an entire remodeling (inside and out) including additions with permits. Inside, you’ll find a versatile open floor plan. Kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, and appliances.
flooring throughout the house. Beautiful entrance door, interior doors and windows. Newer roof and garage door. Large open floor-plan, light and bright. 2 car attached garage. Looks and feels larger than actual square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19137 Sylvan Street have any available units?
19137 Sylvan Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19137 Sylvan Street currently offering any rent specials?
19137 Sylvan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19137 Sylvan Street pet-friendly?
No, 19137 Sylvan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19137 Sylvan Street offer parking?
Yes, 19137 Sylvan Street offers parking.
Does 19137 Sylvan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19137 Sylvan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19137 Sylvan Street have a pool?
No, 19137 Sylvan Street does not have a pool.
Does 19137 Sylvan Street have accessible units?
No, 19137 Sylvan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19137 Sylvan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19137 Sylvan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19137 Sylvan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19137 Sylvan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
