Los Angeles, CA
19126 Victory Boulevard
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:10 AM

19126 Victory Boulevard

19126 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

19126 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
Wonderful Tarzana Single Story Home with Separate Rec Rm/Studio - Conveniently Close to Shopping, Public Transportation, and only Minutes to the 101 Freeway, Ventura Blvd and its Many Dining Options, Lake Balboa, Nearby Dog Park and in the Charter District of Portola Middle and Reseda High School! Privately Gated and Features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, plus a Separate Rec Room/Studio with 1 Full Bath and Kitchen! Move-in Ready and Updated. Main House with Fresh Interior Paint, New Carpeting, Recessed Lighting, Central Air & Heat, Gleaming Wood Laminate Floors, Smooth Ceilings, Indoor Laundry and a Wonderful Open Floor Plan. The Cooks Kitchen is Highlighted by Granite Counter tops, Tons of Cabinet Space, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and a Nice Breakfast Bar, all Overlooking the Living Room and Spacious Dining Area. Master Suite is Very Private and has its Own Full Master Bathroom, Large Wardrobe Closet with Organizer, and Door to Rear. Secondary Bedrooms and Baths are Ample Sized and Have Good Closet Space. The Rear Yard is Perfect for Relaxing with a Nice Patio Area with Outdoor Lights, Fruit Trees, Lawn, Shed and a Large 2 Car Carport. This is a Must See! Could be a Great Set Up for In-Laws, Extended Family, or?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19126 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
19126 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19126 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 19126 Victory Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19126 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
19126 Victory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19126 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 19126 Victory Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 19126 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 19126 Victory Boulevard offers parking.
Does 19126 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19126 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19126 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 19126 Victory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 19126 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 19126 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 19126 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19126 Victory Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
