19126 Victory Boulevard

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park parking

Wonderful Tarzana Single Story Home with Separate Rec Rm/Studio - Conveniently Close to Shopping, Public Transportation, and only Minutes to the 101 Freeway, Ventura Blvd and its Many Dining Options, Lake Balboa, Nearby Dog Park and in the Charter District of Portola Middle and Reseda High School! Privately Gated and Features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, plus a Separate Rec Room/Studio with 1 Full Bath and Kitchen! Move-in Ready and Updated. Main House with Fresh Interior Paint, New Carpeting, Recessed Lighting, Central Air & Heat, Gleaming Wood Laminate Floors, Smooth Ceilings, Indoor Laundry and a Wonderful Open Floor Plan. The Cooks Kitchen is Highlighted by Granite Counter tops, Tons of Cabinet Space, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and a Nice Breakfast Bar, all Overlooking the Living Room and Spacious Dining Area. Master Suite is Very Private and has its Own Full Master Bathroom, Large Wardrobe Closet with Organizer, and Door to Rear. Secondary Bedrooms and Baths are Ample Sized and Have Good Closet Space. The Rear Yard is Perfect for Relaxing with a Nice Patio Area with Outdoor Lights, Fruit Trees, Lawn, Shed and a Large 2 Car Carport. This is a Must See! Could be a Great Set Up for In-Laws, Extended Family, or?