1911 CAMDEN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Come home to this rare spacious Spanish charmer in the highly sought after neighborhood of Westwood-South. This light-filled home boasts four large bedrooms with impressive closet space, two bathrooms, inside laundry, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sizable kitchen and functional garage. You will find beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room along with sun drenched windows showcasing the exquisite traditional Spanish fireplace. The kitchen has a full range, dishwasher, ample cabinetry and dedicated breakfast nook. Sip your coffee in the beautifully enclosed courtyard off of the front porch or host friends in the large private backyard, perfect for entertaining. Incredibly located on a quiet street close to restaurants, shops, parks, freeways, UCLA and the top rated Westwood Charter School.