Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

1911 CAMDEN Avenue

1911 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Come home to this rare spacious Spanish charmer in the highly sought after neighborhood of Westwood-South. This light-filled home boasts four large bedrooms with impressive closet space, two bathrooms, inside laundry, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sizable kitchen and functional garage. You will find beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room along with sun drenched windows showcasing the exquisite traditional Spanish fireplace. The kitchen has a full range, dishwasher, ample cabinetry and dedicated breakfast nook. Sip your coffee in the beautifully enclosed courtyard off of the front porch or host friends in the large private backyard, perfect for entertaining. Incredibly located on a quiet street close to restaurants, shops, parks, freeways, UCLA and the top rated Westwood Charter School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 CAMDEN Avenue have any available units?
1911 CAMDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 CAMDEN Avenue have?
Some of 1911 CAMDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 CAMDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1911 CAMDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 CAMDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1911 CAMDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1911 CAMDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1911 CAMDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1911 CAMDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 CAMDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 CAMDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1911 CAMDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1911 CAMDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1911 CAMDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 CAMDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 CAMDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
