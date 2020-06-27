All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1905 Livonia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1905 Livonia Ave
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:08 PM

1905 Livonia Ave

1905 Livonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1905 Livonia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid Century Beverlywood HOA 2 bed plus den 2 BA - Property Id: 136844

Refreshed and immaculate mid century home. Quiet, zen and very bright home in the Beverlywood HOA , armed security patrol, beautiful garden with flowers and fruit trees. Hardwood throughout. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room. High ceilings, crown moldings, lots of storage. Walk in closets. Easy access to 10 Fwy, metro, Cedars, UCLA, USC. 18 min to downtown. Available furnished as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136844p
Property Id 136844

(RLNE5103993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Livonia Ave have any available units?
1905 Livonia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Livonia Ave have?
Some of 1905 Livonia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Livonia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Livonia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Livonia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Livonia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Livonia Ave offer parking?
No, 1905 Livonia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Livonia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 Livonia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Livonia Ave have a pool?
No, 1905 Livonia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Livonia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1905 Livonia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Livonia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Livonia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College