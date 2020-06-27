1905 Livonia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mid Century Beverlywood HOA 2 bed plus den 2 BA - Property Id: 136844



Refreshed and immaculate mid century home. Quiet, zen and very bright home in the Beverlywood HOA , armed security patrol, beautiful garden with flowers and fruit trees. Hardwood throughout. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room. High ceilings, crown moldings, lots of storage. Walk in closets. Easy access to 10 Fwy, metro, Cedars, UCLA, USC. 18 min to downtown. Available furnished as well.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136844p

Property Id 136844



(RLNE5103993)